Zimmermann (2-2) gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out two in six innings Saturday against the Tigers. He took the loss.

He gave up home runs to Eric Haase and Willi Castro but was able to hold on to go six innings for the second start in a row and third time this season. Zimmerman had only given up one home run in his prior six starts. The two strikeouts were easily a season low, as he has struck out at least four in every other start. He projects to face the Yankees at home next week.