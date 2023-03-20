Zimmermann was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk by the Orioles on Monday, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
Zimmermann has been competing for a spot in the Orioles' rotation but always seemed to be on the periphery. The left-hander does figure to make some starts with the big club this season but for now will head to Norfolk.
More News
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Starting Monday•
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Sent down Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Rejoins big club•
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Sent back to Norfolk•
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Recalled by Baltimore•
-
Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Dropped from rotation and demoted•