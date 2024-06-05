Povich is headed to Toronto to join the Orioles' taxi squad and could be called up from Triple-A Norfolk to start Thursday's series finale versus the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Kyle Bradish is on turn to start Thursday's series finale in Toronto, but the Orioles are considering handing that assignment to Povich and giving Bradish an extra day of rest. If Povich gets the nod Thursday, it would mark his MLB debut. He's had a dominant 2024 season with Norfolk, posting a 3.18 ERA and 75:21 K:BB over 56.2 innings covering 11 starts.