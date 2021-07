The Orioles have selected Tavera with the 137th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound righty posted a 3.04 ERA and 12.7 K/9 with the University of Texas-Arlington this spring. Tavera has sped up his fastball to sit low-90s, throwing it along with a slider and a changeup. The 22-year-old also boasts a repeatable delivery.