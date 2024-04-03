Mullins is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Mullins had started each of the first five games of the season, including two versus left-handers. He'll take a seat in this one, though, as the Royals send ace southpaw Cole Ragans to the hill. Jorge Mateo will occupy center field.
