Mullins (groin) is scheduled to do some running Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mullins has already been hitting and throwing, but the big test for his right adductor strain will be sprinting work and agility drills. He's been on the 10-day injured list since July 19 and there remains no timetable for his return, though the dynamic center fielder does seem to be making significant progress this week.