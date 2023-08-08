Mullins (groin) is playing in another rehab game Tuesday with Double-A Bowie, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Mullins kicked off his rehab assignment Saturday with Bowie and has gone 1-for-10 through two games. Out since July 19 because of a right groin strain, the 28-year-old outfielder should be back on the Orioles' active roster by the end of this week.