Orioles' Cedric Mullins: At leadoff versus lefty
Mullins is starting in center field and batting leadoff for the Orioles on Friday in Toronto, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
It's notable because the Blue Jays are starting left-handed Yusei Kikuchi. Mullins has now been at the top of the batting order just three times in his team's last 15 games versus southpaws.
