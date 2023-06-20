Mullins (groin) is set to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Norfolk, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mullins has been sidelined since late May due to a right groin strain, so he'll probably be asked to play in at least a couple of games on the farm before returning to the Orioles' active roster around the end of this week. Ryan Mountcastle (illness) will join him at Norfolk on Tuesday and looks to be on a similar timeline for activation.