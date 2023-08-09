Mullins (groin) will appear in his fourth rehab game with Double-A Bowie on Wednesday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Mullins has gone 3-for-15 over his first three games with Bowie and will get one more opportunity to work on getting his timing back in the plate and potentially playing some innings in center field. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that if he checks out fine following Wednesday's appearance, Mullins could be activated from the 10-day injured list in advance of Friday's series opener in Seattle.