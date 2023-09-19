Mullins went 2-for-5 with a double, a three-run homer and four total RBI in Monday's win over Houston.

After tying the game 5-5 with an RBI double in the seventh inning, Mullins blasted a clutch three-run homer off Ryan Pressly in the ninth, powering Baltimore to an 8-7 win. The 28-year-old Mullins had been slumping a bit coming into Monday's contest, going 3-for-19 (.158) in his previous six games. He's now slashing .248/.320/.447 in 415 plate appearances this season with 15 homers, 73 RBI, 48 runs scored and 17 stolen bases.