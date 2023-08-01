Mullins (groin) is expected back in the next 10-14 days, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
We already knew Mullins was expected back in early August, but this new timeline puts it closer to the middle of the month. Once healthy, Mullins should reprise his role as an everyday player against righties and a part-time player against southpaws.
