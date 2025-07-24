default-cbs-image
Mullins is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians.

Mullins will join fellow left-handed hitters Colton Cowser and Ryan O'Hearn on the bench as the Guardians send southpaw Logan Allen to the bump for the series finale. With Mullins out of the lineup, Dylan Carlson will pick up the start in center field.

