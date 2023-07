Mullins was removed from Saturday's game versus the Marlins with an apparent injury, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Mullins appeared to tweak something while running from first to third on a foul ball hit by Jordan Westburg in the second inning and was replaced by a pinch-runner. He missed nearly a month of action earlier this season with a groin injury, although it's not clear if that's what he's dealing with this time around.