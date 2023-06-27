Mullins is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Reds.
Mullins gets a breather after playing three straight games following his Saturday return from a right groin strain. He went 2-for-3 with a walk in the Orioles' win over Cincinnati on Monday. Aaron Hicks will start in center field and bat fifth Tuesday versus the Reds and left-hander Andrew Abbott.
