Mullins went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

Mullins tacked on the Orioles' fifth run with his 366-foot homer to right field in the eighth inning. It's been a slow start to the season for Mullins, who is batting .182 with two homers, five RBI, five runs scored and eight strikeouts over seven contests. He's still seeing most of the playing time in center field, though Jorge Mateo represents a right-handed option if manager Brandon Hyde feels the need to give Mullins a platoon partner.