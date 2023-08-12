Mullins (groin) went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Friday's 9-2 loss to the Mariners.

Mullins missed over three weeks with a right adductor strain and didn't do very well in his return to the majors. He should maintain a starting role in center field, though Colton Cowser and Austin Hays could also see time there if Mullins has a sluggish first few games back. For the season, Mullins is slashing .255/.342/.447 with nine home runs, 14 stolen bases, 47 RBI and 33 runs scored over 294 plate appearances.