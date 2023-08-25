Mullins went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run homer in Thursday's win over the Blue Jays.

Mullins put the Orioles ahead 4-2 with his 11th homer of the year, a two-run blast off Jose Berrios in the fifth inning. The 28-year-old outfielder had been slumping a bit of late, going 4-for-24 (.167) over his prior six contests. Overall, his slash line is up to .253/.328/.448 with 55 RBI, 36 runs scored and 15 steals across 338 plate appearances this season.