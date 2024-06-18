Mullins is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.
Mullins' playing time has fluctuated over the last few weeks, but he's now made five consecutive starts in center field and seems to have reclaimed a near-everyday gig. Still, Mullins will get the day off Tuesday, giving way to Colton Cowser in center.
