Manager Brandon Hyde said Tuesday that Mullins (hamstring) is still experiencing soreness and may undergo an MRI to establish a baseline for the injury, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

The center fielder made a precautionary exit Monday due to hamstring soreness and wasn't initially expected to require imaging, but that no longer appears to be the case. There doesn't appear to be much concern about this being a long-term injury, but it's worth keeping an eye on Mullins' status over the next few days.