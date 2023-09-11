Mullins went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Mullins appears to have slipped into a strong-side platoon role. He's been just okay in September, hitting .280 (7-for-25) with two extra-base hits and two steals over nine contests. The veteran outfielder is slashing .247/.324/.441 with 13 home runs, 17 thefts, 63 RBI and 44 runs scored through 96 games this season. Aaron Hicks and Ryan McKenna have typically moved to center field when Mullins is on the bench.