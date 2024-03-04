Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that Mullins' (hamstring) removal from Monday's game versus the Twins was precautionary and the outfielder is not scheduled for an MRI, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Mullins had to be pulled from the contest in the first inning while running the bases, but he received treatment on his right hamstring and it sounds like he should be fine. The O's are considering him day-to-day, but expect Mullins to he held out of at least a few games just to be safe.