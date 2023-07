Mullins was lifted from Saturday's game against the Marlins in the second inning due to right quad tightness, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Mullins came up lame while running from first base to third base on a foul ball and had to be removed for a pinch runner. The Orioles could offer more on a potential timetable for the outfielder after the game, but it would certainly seem to be an injury capable of sending Mullins to the injured list.