Mullins went 2-for-3 with a double, three walks, one RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-6 extra-inning loss to the White Sox.

Mullins and the Cubs' Nico Hoerner lead all of baseball with eight steals entering Sunday's action. Getting on base consistently as he did Saturday has been a struggle early in 2023 for Mullins, but he's racked up five hits and six walks over his last four games. He's posted a .218/.348/.364 slash line with two home runs, 11 RBI and nine runs scored through 67 plate appearances. There's room to be optimistic with the outfielder, who has a .244 BABIP, which suggests he's been a victim of some bad luck early on.