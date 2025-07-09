Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Out against left-hander
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mullins is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Mets.
The left-handed-hitting Mullins will get a day off with southpaw David Peterson toeing the rubber for the Mets. Colton Cowser will handle center-field duties for the Orioles.
