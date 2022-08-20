site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Out with shin soreness
Mullins is dealing with a sore shin after fouling a ball off his leg Friday against the Red Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
He is not in Saturday's lineup against a righty (Michael Wacha), and now we know why. Mulllins should be considered day-to-day for now. Ryan McKenna is starting in center field and hitting seventh.
