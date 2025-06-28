Mullins went 1-for-5 with three RBI, a run scored, a double and a walk in Friday's 22-8 victory over the Rays.

Mullins' three RBI were his most since a four-RBI display back during his May 14 outing. The veteran outfielder has cooled off dramatically following an outstanding start to the year, which saw him bat .290 and slug .661 through April 19. Not only is Mullins hitting only .151 over 53 at-bats since coming off the injured list on June 10, but he's also slashing a pitiful .186/.238/.331 with six home runs, seven doubles, 19 RBI and five stolen bases across his last 186 plate appearances (46 games).