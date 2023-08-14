Mullins went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Mullins delivered the go-ahead homer in the 10th inning after checking into the game as a defensive replacement in the sixth. The homer was his first in 10 at-bats since he returned from a groin injury. Mullins is up to 10 long balls, 49 RBI, 35 runs scored, 15 stolen bases and a .253/.339/.452 slash line over 300 plate appearances this season.