Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Powers up in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mullins went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in Monday's 11-4 win over the Blue Jays.
Mullins got the scoring started with a two-run blast in the second inning and also robbed a home run on defense in the fourth. As the trade deadline looms, the 31-year-old has hit safely in four of his past five games with four extra-base hits, five RBI and three runs scored. On the season, he's slashing .221/.301/.420 with 15 homers, 47 RBI, 41 runs scored and 14 steals across 346 plate appearances.
More News
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Hits 100th career homer in rout•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Exiting lineup Thursday•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Sitting Saturday•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Taking seat in first game of day•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Out against left-hander•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Plates three in huge victory•