Mullins went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and a walk in Monday's 11-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Mullins got the scoring started with a two-run blast in the second inning and also robbed a home run on defense in the fourth. As the trade deadline looms, the 31-year-old has hit safely in four of his past five games with four extra-base hits, five RBI and three runs scored. On the season, he's slashing .221/.301/.420 with 15 homers, 47 RBI, 41 runs scored and 14 steals across 346 plate appearances.