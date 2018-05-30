Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Promoted to Triple-A
Mullins was sent to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.
Mullins received a promotion after putting together a solid .315/.362/.518 batting line with six home runs, 28 RBI and eight stolen bases through 48 games at Double-A Bowie. If he continues to produce at the plate, he'll likely get a shot in the big leagues this season.
More News
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Back at Double-A•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Reassigned to minors•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Will attend big-league camp•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Lands back on minor-league DL•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Back in action at Double-A Bowie•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Tabbed for Sunday return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart