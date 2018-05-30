Mullins was sent to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com reports.

Mullins received a promotion after putting together a solid .315/.362/.518 batting line with six home runs, 28 RBI and eight stolen bases through 48 games at Double-A Bowie. If he continues to produce at the plate, he'll likely get a shot in the big leagues this season.

