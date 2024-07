Mullins went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in Saturday's 8-4 victory versus Texas.

Mullins hit one of three Baltimore homers in the win, slugging a solo shot to right field in the third inning. It was his 10th long ball of the campaign, marking the fourth straight season in which he's belted double-digit homers. Mullins also has recorded double-digit steals in each of those campaigns.