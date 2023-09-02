Mullins went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Mullins hasn't found much success at the plate since returning from a groin injury, going 13-for-68 (.191) over his last 19 games. While three of those hits are home runs, his inability to get on base has limited him to two steals in that span. The outfielder is at a .245/.322/.439 slash line with 12 homers, 16 steals, 57 RBI, 40 runs scored, 20 doubles and three triples through 88 games. It wouldn't be surprising to see Mullins sit more frequently versus left-handed pitchers if he can't turn things around soon.