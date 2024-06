Mullins went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a 4-2 victory versus the Guardians on Wednesday.

Mullins broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning with a solo shot to right field. The outfielder finished with his fifth multi-hit effort over his past seven contests, a span in which he's batting .407 (11-for-27) with two homers, four RBI and seven runs. Mullins was hitting .170 at the end of the day June 8 but has ridden a recent hot streak to bring that mark up to a more respectable .214.