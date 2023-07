Mullins (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

Mullins will hit the bench for a second straight day while he manages a tight right quad. The Orioles are seemingly viewing the quad issue as a day-to-day situation, so Mullins doesn't yet appear to be at risk of landing on the 10-day injured list. Aaron Hicks will spell Mullins in center field and bat sixth Monday.