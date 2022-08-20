site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Resting Saturday
Mullins will get the day off Saturday against Boston, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Mullins will sit for the first time since June 5. Ryan McKenna will get the start in center field.
