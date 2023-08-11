Mullins (groin) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Mullins has been sidelined for more than three weeks with a right adductor strain but has been cleared to rejoin the Orioles following a four-game rehab stint with Double-A Bowie. The center fielder has been limited to 69 games for Baltimore this season due to injury but has been productive for fantasy managers when on the field, batting .259/.347/.454 with nine home runs and 14 stolen bases.
