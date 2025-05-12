Mullins went 2-for-4 with a double, a steal and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Angels.

Mullins doubled in the fifth and stole third before eventually coming in to score. He crossed home once more in the sixth to record his first game scoring multiple runs since April 19. Mullins had just one hit this month coming into the game and has just two extra-base hits and two RBI since that April 19 game. The Orioles face righties in five of their six games this coming week, which should afford Mullins opportunities to try and hit his way out of his ongoing slump.