The Orioles and Mullins avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.325 million contract Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It was the second year of arbitration eligibility for Mullins. The center fielder slashed .233/.305/.416 with 15 home runs and 19 stolen bases over 119 games for the O's this past season. Mullins' production has fallen off dramatically since his 30-30 season in 2021, but he's still been an above-average regular.