Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Sitting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mullins isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays.
Mullins struck out three times in four at-bats during Friday's contest and will now receive a day off to regroup. While he rests, Ramon Laureano, Colton Cowser and Tyler O'Neill will start across the outfield for the O's.
More News
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Taking seat in first game of day•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Out against left-hander•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Plates three in huge victory•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Belts 12th long ball in defeat•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Slugs home run in win•
-
Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Day off against Skubal•