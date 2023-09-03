Mullins went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk Saturday in a 7-3 victory versus the Diamondbacks.

Mullins had the big hit in Baltimore's six-run fourth inning, belting a three-run shot to right field to put the Orioles on the scoreboard. That long ball accounted for more RBI than he had logged over his previous seven games combined, as he came into the contest in the midst of a 3-for-24 stretch at the plate. Mullins has battled a groin injury through much of the campaign and hasn't yet found a groove, though he's been moderately productive with a .245/.324/.447 slash line, 13 homers, 60 RBI, 41 runs and 16 stolen bases over 367 plate appearances.