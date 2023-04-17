Mullins went 3-for-5 with a triple, a walk and four RBI in Sunday's 8-4 win over the White Sox.

All three of Mullins' hits drove in runs, including a two-run triple in the fourth inning and a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth. He's gone 8-for-17 (.471) with seven RBI, two runs scored, three stolen bases and seven walks during his five-game hitting streak. The outfielder's slash line through 16 contests overall is up to a respectable .250/.375/.417, and he's been excellent on the basepaths with eight steals this season.