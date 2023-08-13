Mullins went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 1-0 extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Mullins was the initial runner in the 10th inning and promptly stole third before scoring the game's lone run on a Ryan Mountcastle single. Mullins is 0-for-8 with three strikeouts over two games since returning from the injured list, but the good news is he's played every inning in center field. The speedy outfielder has 15 steals and a .251/.338/.440 slash line over 71 contests in an injury-plagued season.