Mullins went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday against the Angels.

Mullins dropped to seventh in the lineup with left Patrick Sandoval starting on the mound, though it didn't hurt his production on Opening Day. He took Jose Cisnero deep in the seventh frame to tally his first homer of the season and to cap off an 11-run outburst for the Orioles. Mullins posted a .183 ISO across 116 games in 2023 and remains a strong power-speed threat.