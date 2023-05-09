Prieto has a .364/.411/.485 slash line with two home runs, three steals and more walks (seven) than strikeouts (five) through 107 plate appearances with Double-A Bowie.

The lefty-hitting Cuban infielder got $650,000 in January of 2022 due to the strength of his hit tool, and thus far he has shown major improvements in a repeat of Double-A, where he was below league average (77 wRC+) in 90 games last year. Prieto's 4.7 percent strikeout rate is by far the best mark in all of Double-A -- next best is Domingo Leyba's 10.1 percent strikeout rate. Prieto, who turns 24 this week, has seen time at second base (11 starts), shortstop (six starts) and third base (five starts).