Orioles' Chadwick Tromp: Latches on with O's

Tromp signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Wednesday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Tromp elected free agency Saturday after being DFA'd by Atlanta and will now return to the Orioles, with whom he spent a brief period of time last season. The 31-year-old backstop owns just a .578 OPS through 87 plate appearances at Triple-A this year, though he could be called up to the majors soon with Adley Rutschman (hamstring) and Samuel Basallo (wrist) both battling injuries.