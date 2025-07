The Orioles acquired Marsh, Raimon Gomez and Anthony Nunez from the Mets on Thursday in exchange for Cedric Mullins, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Marsh is a reliever who has collected a 2.57 ERA and 52:17 K:BB over 42 innings between the Single- and High-A levels this season. The former undrafted free agent will turn 23 in September.