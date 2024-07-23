McDermott is likely to make his major-league debut Wednesday in Miami, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

McDermott had previously been added to the taxi squad and the Orioles have since announced that Corbin Burnes will start Thursday, filling one of their TBD slots. The remaining TBD slot is Wednesday, and McDermott is fully expected to take it. The 25-year-old right-hander has posted a 3.96 ERA and 129:54 K:BB over 91 innings this season with Norfolk.