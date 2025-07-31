The Padres traded Hightower to the Orioles on Thursday as part of the package for Ryan O'Hearn and Ramon Laureano, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Hightower, one of six prospects headed to Baltimore in the trade, has gotten off to a slow start in Single-A this season, slashing .239/.363/.314 with 21 RBI, 30 runs scored and seven steals through 40 games. The 20-year-old infielder will likely remain in Single-A with his new organization.