Cowser was informed Sunday that he made the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The writing was on the wall when Baltimore sent down Heston Kjerstad and Kyle Stowers on Friday, and Cowser's place on the big club has now been confirmed. Cowser hit just .115 over 26 games in his first taste of the big leagues last season, but he put on a show during spring training with a 1.174 OPS in 49 plate appearances. The 24-year-old isn't likely to open the campaign with a regular spot in the lineup, but he could certainly hit his way into more playing time.