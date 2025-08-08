Orioles' Colton Cowser: Dealing with concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles placed Cowser on the 7-day concussion injured list Friday, retroactive to August 7, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Cowser will be sidelined for at least a week after sustaining a concussion. Fellow outfielder Tyler O'Neill (wrist) was also placed on the injured list Friday, leaving the Orioles' outfield thin. Jordyn Adams was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move. Per Kubatko, the concussion is considered mild and Cowser could be back after the minimum seven days.
