The Orioles placed Cowser on the 7-day concussion injured list Friday, retroactive to August 7, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Cowser will be sidelined for at least a week after sustaining a concussion. Fellow outfielder Tyler O'Neill (wrist) was also placed on the injured list Friday, leaving the Orioles' outfield thin. Jordyn Adams was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move. Per Kubatko, the concussion is considered mild and Cowser could be back after the minimum seven days.